Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Parliament approves UAH 500 billion budget increase for military needs

Parliament approves UAH 500 billion budget increase for military needs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15974 views

The Verkhovna Rada passed draft law No. 11417, increasing the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs. Total expenditures this year reached a record UAH 3.73 trillion, although some “excessive” expenditures were not cut.

The Verkhovna Rada has passed bill No. 11417, increasing the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs, bringing total spending this year to a record UAH 3.73 trillion, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Parliament has adopted as a whole No. 11417 to increase the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs this year. There were 298 votes in favor. Thus, this year's expenditures amount to a record UAH 3.73 trillion for Ukraine," Zheleznyak said.

Recall

It was reported that the amendments to the Budget-2024 for the second reading reduced expenditures by 137 billion, of which 115 billion is debt savings and 22 billion is other. But, as MP Zheleznyak noted, "in fact, the most unnecessary expenses such as the marathon, the Rada channel, and cashback were not cut.

Marchenko told where UAH 500 billion will be taken for defense spending: 140 billion will cover tax increase22.07.24, 16:42 • 21807 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

