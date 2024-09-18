Parliament approves UAH 500 billion budget increase for military needs

The Verkhovna Rada has passed bill No. 11417, increasing the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs, bringing total spending this year to a record UAH 3.73 trillion, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The Parliament has adopted as a whole No. 11417 to increase the budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs this year. There were 298 votes in favor. Thus, this year's expenditures amount to a record UAH 3.73 trillion for Ukraine," Zheleznyak said.

Recall

It was reported that the amendments to the Budget-2024 for the second reading reduced expenditures by 137 billion, of which 115 billion is debt savings and 22 billion is other. But, as MP Zheleznyak noted, "in fact, the most unnecessary expenses such as the marathon, the Rada channel, and cashback were not cut.

Marchenko told where UAH 500 billion will be taken for defense spending: 140 billion will cover tax increase