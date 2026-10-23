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Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 652 views

Russia is systematically attacking Ukraine’s digital infrastructure. The government has ordered the strengthening of cybersecurity for government systems and businesses.

Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi
Photo: State Emergency Service

The enemy is systematically striking digital infrastructure; in Kyiv alone, around ten data centers were damaged in September. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, UNN writes.

Russia is striking our digital infrastructure just as systematically as it is the energy sector. In Kyiv alone, around ten data centers were damaged in September 

- Koretskyi said.

According to him, cyberattacks are also intensifying. The enemy is increasingly using artificial intelligence, and one of the main targets is government information systems and Ukrainian businesses.

Russian strikes on data centers: will the occupiers leave Ukraine without the internet?28.09.26, 17:10 • 60621 view

The government is strengthening the cybersecurity of state services. I gave direct instructions to the heads of all executive authorities to urgently establish cybersecurity teams, purchase software, and put it into operation 

- the prime minister emphasized.

Koretskyi added that key digital authorities already know how to repel attacks using AI. I expect the same level of readiness from every government agency and institution.

Will loans be wiped out and money disappear from accounts: what will happen if Ukraine destroys Russian banks’ data centers?23.10.26, 08:40 • 23214 views

Antonina Tumanova

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