Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60798 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103428 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146525 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150903 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247076 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173388 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62702 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100565 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 32630 views
04:47 PM • 43858 views
05:32 PM • 36843 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247079 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224040 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210345 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236192 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223114 views
06:49 PM • 60835 views
05:32 PM • 36843 views
04:47 PM • 43858 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112253 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113198 views
A veteran's certificate will soon be available in Diia: how to sign up for the beta test of the new feature

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18100 views

The Diia mobile app is looking for veterans and their family members to beta test a new feature - a veteran's certificate in the app, which aims to reduce bureaucracy for members of the Armed Forces.

The Diia mobile application is looking for people to take part in beta testing of a new feature - a veteran's certificate in the application. This was reported by UNN with reference to Diia.

Details

It is expected that this will allow the Defense Forces to get rid of unnecessary bureaucracy. 

Who can join the beta test?

  • combatants,
  • people with disabilities as a result of war,
  • war veterans,
  • affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity,
  • family members of deceased war veterans,
  • family members of the fallen Defender of Ukraine.

Rehabilitation programs and digitalization of veterans' services: the Ministry of Veterans has announced priorities for 202416.02.24, 13:16 • 27350 views

What do I need to join the beta test?  

  • ID card or passport in Diia;
  • verified taxpayer card; 

You can sign up for the beta test by following the link

Recall

The government has simplified the procedure for receiving one-time financial assistance to persons with disabilities as a result of war and family members of fallen (deceased, missing) defenders of Ukraine, allowing them to apply through Administrative Service Centers.

Single Window for Veterans and their Families to be Established in ASCs - Ministry of Veterans13.03.24, 11:44 • 24254 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyTechnologies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukraineUkraine

