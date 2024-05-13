A veteran's certificate will soon be available in Diia: how to sign up for the beta test of the new feature

The Diia mobile application is looking for people to take part in beta testing of a new feature - a veteran's certificate in the application. This was reported by UNN with reference to Diia.

Details

It is expected that this will allow the Defense Forces to get rid of unnecessary bureaucracy.

Who can join the beta test?

combatants,

people with disabilities as a result of war,



war veterans,



affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity,



family members of deceased war veterans,



family members of the fallen Defender of Ukraine.



What do I need to join the beta test?

ID card or passport in Diia;

verified taxpayer card;



You can sign up for the beta test by following the link.

Recall

The government has simplified the procedure for receiving one-time financial assistance to persons with disabilities as a result of war and family members of fallen (deceased, missing) defenders of Ukraine, allowing them to apply through Administrative Service Centers.

