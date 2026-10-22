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A Ukrainian national detained in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

A Ukrainian citizen was detained in Germany who, according to the prosecution, was gathering military information for Russia. Tomorrow, the court will decide on the issue of detention.

A Ukrainian national detained in Germany on suspicion of spying for Russia
Illustrative photo

A Ukrainian citizen was detained in Germany on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence—he collected data on the production of armored vehicles, ammunition, and explosives; he will be brought before a court tomorrow, UNN reports, citing a statement by the Federal Prosecutor General.

Details

Today, employees of the Federal Criminal Police Office detained Ukrainian citizen Vadym Y. in the Oder-Spree district. He is suspected of working for a foreign intelligence service.

Since at least July 2025, Vadym Y. had maintained contact with a Russian intelligence service through an intermediary. Against the backdrop of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, while in Germany, he collected information of military significance for this intelligence service. This included, in particular, data on the production of armored vehicles, ammunition, and explosives, as well as personnel and military facilities at locations designated to ensure the security of NATO’s eastern flank. Although some of this information was publicly available, the accused also deliberately sought to obtain other data by contacting individuals in the European defense sector 

— the statement said.

Tomorrow, the accused will be brought before an investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice, who will formally inform him of the arrest warrant and decide whether to remand him in custody.

Germany accuses Russian military intelligence of cyberattacks on the EU and NATO09.09.24, 12:44 • 11792 views

Antonina Tumanova

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