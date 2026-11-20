In Lublin, Poland, an air raid alert was announced and sirens sounded on the morning of November 20 amid Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine. Earlier, Ukrainian monitoring channels reported that a Russian missile had possibly crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border. Radio Lublin reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to Polish radio, air raid sirens sounded in Lublin. This happened during a large-scale Russian attack, when a significant number of cruise missiles were moving toward Ukraine’s western regions.

At the same time, Ukrainian monitoring resources claimed that one of the Russian missiles had allegedly crossed the state border and entered Polish airspace.

There is currently no official confirmation of this information from the Polish military.

Poland scrambled military aircraft because of the Russian attack

The Polish military reported that, since the beginning of the nighttime attack on Ukraine, it had intensified monitoring of the country’s airspace.

Military aircraft were scrambled to patrol and respond to possible threats.

These measures are being carried out amid the activity of Russian missiles near Ukraine’s western borders.

The relevant services are to determine whether a Russian missile actually violated Polish airspace. Information about the possible incident is being clarified.

About 50 missiles simultaneously over Ukraine – Russia attacks the western regions; there are fatalities in Kyiv