Photo: Head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi RMA Oleksandr Seliverstov on Facebook

In the Chernihiv region, Russian forces apparently struck the House-Museum of Leonid Kuchma, the second President of Ukraine, with an FPV drone, Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported on social media on November 20, UNN writes.

Chaikyne, Novhorod-Siverskyi community. This morning, November 20, at approximately 09:50, an enemy strike was recorded in the village of Chaikyne (apparently by an FPV drone). The strike sparked a fire at the House-Museum of Leonid Kuchma, the second President of Ukraine - the head of the district administration wrote.

According to him, based on the available information, no reports of casualties had been received.

Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia RMA with an FPV drone