Russian FPV drone struck the Kuchma museum in the Chernihiv region - DMA
Kyiv • UNN
In the village of Chaikyne, a Russian FPV drone struck the Leonid Kuchma Museum. A fire broke out after the strike; there are no reports of casualties.
In the Chernihiv region, Russian forces apparently struck the House-Museum of Leonid Kuchma, the second President of Ukraine, with an FPV drone, Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, reported on social media on November 20, UNN writes.
Chaikyne, Novhorod-Siverskyi community. This morning, November 20, at approximately 09:50, an enemy strike was recorded in the village of Chaikyne (apparently by an FPV drone). The strike sparked a fire at the House-Museum of Leonid Kuchma, the second President of Ukraine
According to him, based on the available information, no reports of casualties had been received.
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