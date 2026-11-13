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A Russian FPV drone killed two civilians in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3554 views

In the Seredyna-Buda community, an FPV drone killed men aged 47 and 57. The authorities called on residents of the border area to evacuate.

A Russian FPV drone killed two civilians in Sumy region

Russians killed two civilians in Sumy region in a targeted drone strike. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the victims were men aged 57 and 47. The enemy attacked them with an FPV drone while they were near a motorcycle in the Seredyna-Buda community of Shostka district.

Russian drones attack civilian transport in the communities of our region every day. The greatest danger is in the border areas—where mandatory evacuation has been announced

- Hryhorov stated.

He urged residents not to risk their lives and to take the opportunity to leave for safer areas.

Previously

On the evening of November 4, the enemy deliberately attacked a residential building in the Putyvl community of Sumy region with a strike UAV. A 69-year-old woman was killed, and her husband was injured.

Russian attack on Sumy region: six injured, infrastructure damaged01.11.26, 11:02 • 12087 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Evacuation
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast