A Russian drone attacked critical infrastructure in Bukovyna

As a result of a Russian drone attack, critical infrastructure in the region was hit. Some districts of Chernivtsi are without electricity. Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk reported this, UNN writes.

As a result of a Russian drone attack, a critical infrastructure facility in the region was hit. Some districts of Chernivtsi are without electricity - the statement said.

According to him, the extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Osypenko, also added that, as a result of UAV debris falling, one of the region's energy facilities was damaged, which led to a forced power outage.

All emergency services are working at the scene. Energy workers have already begun restoration efforts.

Russian forces struck a gas station in Zaporizhzhia; two people were injured