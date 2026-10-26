A Russian drone attacked critical infrastructure in Bukovyna
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone struck critical infrastructure in Bukovyna. Power was cut off in part of Chernivtsi due to damage to an energy facility.
As a result of a Russian drone attack, critical infrastructure in the region was hit. Some districts of Chernivtsi are without electricity. Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk reported this, UNN writes.
As a result of a Russian drone attack, a critical infrastructure facility in the region was hit. Some districts of Chernivtsi are without electricity
According to him, the extent of the damage is currently being clarified.
The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Osypenko, also added that, as a result of UAV debris falling, one of the region's energy facilities was damaged, which led to a forced power outage.
All emergency services are working at the scene. Energy workers have already begun restoration efforts.
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