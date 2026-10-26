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A Russian drone attacked critical infrastructure in Bukovyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

A Russian drone struck critical infrastructure in Bukovyna. Power was cut off in part of Chernivtsi due to damage to an energy facility.

A Russian drone attacked critical infrastructure in Bukovyna

As a result of a Russian drone attack, critical infrastructure in the region was hit. Some districts of Chernivtsi are without electricity. Chernivtsi Mayor Roman Klichuk reported this, UNN writes.

As a result of a Russian drone attack, a critical infrastructure facility in the region was hit. Some districts of Chernivtsi are without electricity

- the statement said.

According to him, the extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Osypenko, also added that, as a result of UAV debris falling, one of the region's energy facilities was damaged, which led to a forced power outage.

All emergency services are working at the scene. Energy workers have already begun restoration efforts.

Russian forces struck a gas station in Zaporizhzhia; two people were injured26.10.26, 19:36 • 1552 views

Olga Rozgon

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