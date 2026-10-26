Russian forces struck a gas station in Zaporizhzhia; two people were injured

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of October 26, striking the grounds of a gas station. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the strike on the gas station grounds, two people were injured—a 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.

We remind you

Russian forces launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The attack on the Novobavarskyi district left people dead and injured.

The Defense Forces struck an enemy communications hub, command posts, a UAV workshop, and materiel and logistics warehouses