Russian forces struck a gas station in Zaporizhzhia; two people were injured
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of October 26, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia and hit the premises of a gas station. A 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were injured.
Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of October 26, striking the grounds of a gas station. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.
Details
As a result of the strike on the gas station grounds, two people were injured—a 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.
We remind you
Russian forces launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The attack on the Novobavarskyi district left people dead and injured.
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