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Russian forces struck a gas station in Zaporizhzhia; two people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

On the evening of October 26, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia and hit the premises of a gas station. A 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were injured.

Russian forces struck a gas station in Zaporizhzhia; two people were injured

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of October 26, striking the grounds of a gas station. This was reported by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Mykhailo Semikin, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the strike on the gas station grounds, two people were injured—a 46-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.

We remind you

Russian forces launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The attack on the Novobavarskyi district left people dead and injured.

The Defense Forces struck an enemy communications hub, command posts, a UAV workshop, and materiel and logistics warehouses26.10.26, 17:34 • 1774 views

Olga Rozgon

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