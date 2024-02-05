A revolutionary method of cancer treatment is being tested in the UK: what is known

In the UK, a revolutionary method of cancer treatment using information RNA therapy has been used to treat cancer, The Guardian writes, according to UNN .

According to the publication, the new treatment method was prescribed to patients at Hammersmith Hospital in London. The study was organized to assess the safety and efficacy of the therapy in the treatment of melanoma, lung cancer and other solid tumors.

The new treatment uses genetic material known as informational RNA and works by presenting common tumor markers to the patient's immune system.

The goal is to help it recognize and fight cancer cells that express these markers.

According to David Pinato, a doctor at Imperial College London, new RNA-based cancer immunotherapies open up the possibility of engaging the patient's own immune system to fight cancer.

At the same time, Pinato notes that this research is still at an early stage and it may take years before it becomes available to patients. Nevertheless, the new study has laid an important foundation that could help develop less toxic and more precise new cancer treatments.

Preclinical trials in both cellular and animal models of cancer have provided evidence that the new therapy affects the immune system and can be offered to patients in early clinical trials.

Yesterday marked World Cancer Day. According to the WHO, there are more than 100 types of cancer. According to statistics, about 20 million new cases of cancer are recorded every year in the world, and about 10 million people die from cancer.

