A revolutionary method of cancer treatment is being tested in the UK: what is known

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107061 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115364 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157970 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161117 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259475 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175757 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166592 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148497 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231276 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113133 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 55613 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 62897 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 61360 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 39723 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 52428 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259446 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231256 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216893 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242436 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228883 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107037 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 81740 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87147 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114822 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115638 views
A revolutionary method of cancer treatment is being tested in the UK: what is known

A revolutionary method of cancer treatment is being tested in the UK: what is known

 • 31687 views

A revolutionary RNAi therapy has been prescribed to cancer patients in London to help the immune system recognize and fight tumors by presenting common markers, opening up opportunities for less toxic treatments.

In the UK, a revolutionary method of cancer treatment using information RNA therapy has been used to treat cancer, The Guardian writes, according to UNN .

According to the publication, the new treatment method was prescribed to patients at Hammersmith Hospital in London. The study was organized to assess the safety and efficacy of the therapy in the treatment of melanoma, lung cancer and other solid tumors.

The new treatment uses genetic material known as informational RNA and works by presenting common tumor markers to the patient's immune system.

The goal is to help it recognize and fight cancer cells that express these markers.

According to David Pinato, a doctor at Imperial College London, new RNA-based cancer immunotherapies open up the possibility of engaging the patient's own immune system to fight cancer.

At the same time, Pinato notes that this research is still at an early stage and it may take years before it becomes available to patients. Nevertheless, the new study has laid an important foundation that could help develop less toxic and more precise new cancer treatments.

Preclinical trials in both cellular and animal models of cancer have provided evidence that the new therapy affects the immune system and can be offered to patients in early clinical trials.

Optional

Yesterday marked World Cancer Day. According to the WHO, there are more than 100 types of cancer. According to statistics, about 20 million new cases of cancer are recorded every year in the world, and about 10 million people die from cancer.

"You are very courageous and strong in spirit": Zelensky visits children with cancer undergoing treatment at the National Cancer Institute04.02.24, 15:06 • 40421 view

Zakhar Podkidyshev

HealthNews of the World
vsesvitnia-orhanizatsiia-okhorony-zdoroviaWorld Health Organization
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising