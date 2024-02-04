"You are very courageous and strong in spirit": Zelensky visits children with cancer undergoing treatment at the National Cancer Institute

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with children undergoing treatment at the National Cancer Institute in Kyiv. This was reported by the official website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Head of State got acquainted with the work of the department, which provides highly specialized treatment of oncological diseases in children. Patients from all regions of Ukraine under the age of 18 with almost all types of malignant tumors are treated there. This is about 150 children a year. - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Zelensky talked to young patients and their parents, including families from the frontline areas.

The President wished the young patients and their families endurance to overcome the disease and a speedy recovery, and presented the children with gifts.

You are very courageous and strong in spirit. I wish you this victory. I am sure that your doctors and your family will help you with this. - the President emphasized.

The President also thanked the doctors who help patients overcome the disease and inspected the radiation diagnostics department with X-ray rooms equipped with modern equipment that allows for high-level computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, angiography and other types of diagnostics.

Today is World Cancer Day: why cancer is still dangerous, how many people have cancer in Ukraine

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian soldiers in Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region.