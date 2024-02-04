"You are very courageous and strong in spirit": Zelensky visits children with cancer undergoing treatment at the National Cancer Institute

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 21211 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104895 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133068 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132807 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173602 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170590 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278659 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178094 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167071 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148763 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 40204 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100564 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100126 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102048 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 55871 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 21211 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232051 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257452 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 21027 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133068 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104936 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105002 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121223 views
"You are very courageous and strong in spirit": Zelensky visits children with cancer undergoing treatment at the National Cancer Institute

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40419 views

President Zelenskyy visited children undergoing cancer treatment at the National Institute in Kyiv, wishing them courage and a speedy recovery from the disease.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with children undergoing treatment at the National Cancer Institute in Kyiv. This was reported by the official website of the President of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The Head of State got acquainted with the work of the department, which provides highly specialized treatment of oncological diseases in children. Patients from all regions of Ukraine under the age of 18 with almost all types of malignant tumors are treated there. This is about 150 children a year. 

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Zelensky talked to young patients and their parents, including families from the frontline areas.

The President wished the young patients and their families endurance to overcome the disease and a speedy recovery, and presented the children with gifts.

You are very courageous and strong in spirit. I wish you this victory. I am sure that your doctors and your family will help you with this.

- the President emphasized.
Image

The President also thanked the doctors who help patients overcome the disease and inspected the radiation diagnostics department with X-ray rooms equipped with modern equipment that allows for high-level computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, angiography and other types of diagnostics.

Today is World Cancer Day: why cancer is still dangerous, how many people have cancer in Ukraine04.02.24, 07:19 • 33928 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Ukrainian soldiers in Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsHealth
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kyivKyiv

