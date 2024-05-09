A repeat offender was spying for Russia behind Kharkiv's defense lines

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented new attempts by Russian intelligence to obtain up-to-date information on the defense of Kharkiv. To obtain intelligence, the occupiers involved their informant with a criminal background, who lived in the Vovchansky district. This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the aggressor was most interested in the geolocation of fortifications and heavy weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which defend the city from the northern border. The enemy also wanted to know about the locations of mobile air defense firing groups that "hunt" for enemy drones in the border areas of the region.

To obtain intelligence, the occupiers engaged their informant with a criminal background, who lived in the Vovchansk district of Kharkiv region.

Under the guise of an ordinary citizen, he would go around the border area, where he would track the location of defense lines and firing positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Returning home, the defendant would mark the recorded coordinates on Google maps to prepare a "report" to the Russian special service.

According to the available data, the occupants needed intelligence to plan combat operations, including those involving sabotage and reconnaissance groups. SBU officers exposed the Russian informant in advance and documented his criminal activity step by step. This helped to secure the temporary bases of the Armed Forces units and disguise their movement, and then detain the offender in his own home, - the statement said.

The investigation revealed that the enemy accomplice was a 45-year-old recidivist who had previously served a sentence for theft and infliction of grievous bodily harm that led to the victim's death.

The former prisoner came to the attention of Russian intelligence because of his pro-Kremlin views, which he repeatedly shared with others.

SBU investigators served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if they can be identified on the ground). The offender is in custody. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

