A rally in defense of Ukrainian prisoners of war is held in Switzerland in the first day of Peace Summit

About 200 people gathered on Saturday afternoon for a rally in front of the Lucerne railway station in Switzerland, not far from the venue of the Peace Summit. Among other things, they called for more global efforts to free Ukrainian prisoners of war, UNN reports, citing the Swiss edition of watson.

Details

"On the first day of the Burgenstock summit, about 200 people gathered for a rally in front of the Lucerne train station. Among other things, they called for more global efforts to free Ukrainian prisoners of war," the newspaper writes.

Many brought Ukrainian flags. A teenager held up a poster that read: "I will never see my father again." Another: "My father is a hero". Many of those present were wearing T-shirts with the inscription "Save Ukrainian prisoners of war".

They also demanded an end to the torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russia and to ensure their treatment in accordance with the Geneva Conventions, as stated in the organizers' statement.

The rally was organized by the Association of Ukrainians in Switzerland and family members of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Addendum

The Peace Summit is taking place in Burgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. The aim of the meeting of heads of state and government is to develop a common understanding of the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. This should become the basis for the peace process.

Representatives of more than 90 countries will gather in Switzerland for a conference on peace in Ukraine. On Friday, Putin set conditions for peace talks with Ukraine.