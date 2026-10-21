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A new Russia–US–Ukraine meeting may take place in Abu Dhabi: Putin’s aide outlined the topics and possible composition of the delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1714 views

Trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi are planned to be held at the expert level. Putin will determine the delegation.

A new Russia–US–Ukraine meeting may take place in Abu Dhabi: Putin’s aide outlined the topics and possible composition of the delegation
Illustrative photo

At the Russia–US–Ukraine meeting, the issue of security for Russia and Ukraine after the end of the conflict will be discussed. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ushakov, trilateral talks with the United States and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi are planned to be held at the expert level.

Putin will determine the composition of the delegation for the Russia–US–Ukraine meeting, but it may include military personnel and Medinsky

Ushakov added.

The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine21.10.26, 18:29 • 12470 views

We remind you

Earlier, Ushakov reported that Russia was ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format—in the first ten days of November. 

Antonina Tumanova

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