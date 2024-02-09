A man brought home a munition and tried to disassemble it: a man died in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv region , a man died as a result of a munition detonation. He brought the munition home and tried to disassemble it with an ax. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The incident occurred in Novopetrivka village, Mykolaiv district.

The man reportedly tried to dismantle the shell near the house with an ax, which caused the munition to detonate.

The man, born in 1980, died on the spot from his injuries.

The State Emergency Service reminded Ukrainians that if you come across a suspicious object or ammunition, you should never approach it or move it. And especially not to try to disassemble it. It is deadly, the rescuers emphasized.

