A lecturer at Lviv University was found beaten and unconscious near Kyiv: what is known, what are the questions to the TCC?

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 25318 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 66509 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90315 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 86827 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120502 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101755 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113151 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116791 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155470 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100263 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 70685 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 40718 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100650 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65279 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110300 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120502 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155470 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145951 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178212 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 65279 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100650 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134971 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136877 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165032 views
A lecturer at Lviv University was found beaten and unconscious near Kyiv: what is known, what are the questions to the TCC?

A lecturer at Lviv University was found beaten and unconscious near Kyiv: what is known, what are the questions to the TCC?

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40858 views

Stepan Bilchenko, a laboratory assistant at Lviv University, was found unconscious with head injuries near a highway near Kyiv. The incident occurred after he was called up for military service at the Lviv Military Training Center.

In the Kyiv region, a lecturer at Lviv University, Stepan Bilchenko, who was previously detained by TCC workers in Lviv, was found beaten and unconscious, according to his friend, UNN reports.

The news that a man with a broken skull and unconsciousness was found near Kyiv, who had been beaten by representatives of the TCC. According to the victim's friend Vladislav Kononov, the victim is Stepan Bilchenko, who is a laboratory assistant at Ivan Franko University in Lviv and a Protestant church member. 

Bilchenko was taken by the TCC employees in Lviv, near the Stryiskyi Market, at around 9:00 am. He was on his way to work at the Ivan Franko University of Lviv, where he worked as a senior laboratory assistant at the Nuclear Physics Training Laboratory, teaching students practical and laboratory classes. He was taken to the Lychakiv-Zaliznychnyi ORTCK and JV allegedly to update his credentials. However, he was forced to undergo a preliminary medical examination in just two hours, without a proper medical examination! He did not even visit most of the doctors

- Kononov wrote.

He noted that Stepan suffers from obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSA), but the commission stated:

If it doesn't bother you now, you're healthy

Information about the murder of a young man by TCC employees is spreading on the Internet, the police deny it06.02.25, 20:03 • 30411 views

Image

Kononov claims that his friend was illegally detained for a whole day, subjected to moral pressure, intimidation, a summons and forced to sign a document stating that he had allegedly arrived at his own call at 19:00.

According to the victim's friend, Bilchenko had two legal grounds for the delay:

  • He worked at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, where for several years he held the position of senior laboratory assistant at the Nuclear Physics Training Laboratory and taught students practical and laboratory classes.
    • He was doing alternative service due to his religious beliefs and had the appropriate documents prohibiting him from taking up arms.

      Stepan ended up very quickly near Kyiv, the situation is not fully known, but after the express mobilization and rapid deployment to Kyiv, a man found him on the side of the road and called an ambulance. At the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with "cerebral edema, a fracture of the skull, and a hematoma." The exact nature of the injury is not yet known. Stepan is now in critical condition!

      - Kononov wrote. 

      The Lviv Regional JCCC also responded to this statement

      We would like to inform you that during the inspection of military registration documents, it was found that citizen Bilchenko Stepan Borysovych was not registered for military service in any of the TCCs and JVs. Accordingly, citizen Bilchenko did not update his military registration data, thus consistently and for a long time ignoring his duty as a citizen of Ukraine. As a result, citizen Bilchenko Stepan Borysovych was taken to the Lychakiv-Zaliznychnyi RTC and JV. He underwent a military medical commission, according to which he was recognized as fit for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He did not submit any medical or any other documents that would give him the right to deferment

      - the statement reads.

      Explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the person who carried out the explosion is dead05.02.25, 16:27 • 25182 views

      She added that Bilchenko, who worked as a laboratory assistant, did not acquire an independent right to deferment, and the Law of Ukraine on Alternative Military Service during martial law does not apply.

      Image

      Accordingly, on February 5, 2025, he was called up for military service by the Lychakiv-Zaliznychnyi RTC and JC of Lviv. On February 6, soldier Bilchenko Stepan Borysovych was taken to the military unit A2900 for basic military training We urge you not to manipulate this topic and to operate exclusively with facts. No unlawful actions were committed against citizen Bilchenko by the military personnel of the Lychakiv-Zaliznychna RTC and JV

      The police of Zhytomyr region report

      Bilchenko did not explain the circumstances of his injury to the doctors, but during the initial conversation with the police, he denied the involvement of unauthorized persons, which was recorded on the body cameras of the patrol officers.

      The victim is currently in hospital, and doctors assess his condition as stable.

      The man was in the back of the car and jumped out of the car while it was moving. During the escape, he probably received the above injuries

      - the police clarified.

      The police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 128 (Careless grievous or moderate bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

      Image

      Recall 

      In Bukovyna, the regional MCC and JTF invited a local resident to clarify his military registration information, but during the military medical examination, the 32-year-old man fainted and later died. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and report what was recorded in the building during the man's military medical examination.  

      Iryna Kolesnik

      Iryna Kolesnik

      Crimes and emergencies
      armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
      ukraineUkraine
      kyivKyiv

