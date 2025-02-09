A lecturer at Lviv University was found beaten and unconscious near Kyiv: what is known, what are the questions to the TCC?

In the Kyiv region, a lecturer at Lviv University, Stepan Bilchenko, who was previously detained by TCC workers in Lviv, was found beaten and unconscious, according to his friend, UNN reports.

The news that a man with a broken skull and unconsciousness was found near Kyiv, who had been beaten by representatives of the TCC. According to the victim's friend Vladislav Kononov, the victim is Stepan Bilchenko, who is a laboratory assistant at Ivan Franko University in Lviv and a Protestant church member.

Bilchenko was taken by the TCC employees in Lviv, near the Stryiskyi Market, at around 9:00 am. He was on his way to work at the Ivan Franko University of Lviv, where he worked as a senior laboratory assistant at the Nuclear Physics Training Laboratory, teaching students practical and laboratory classes. He was taken to the Lychakiv-Zaliznychnyi ORTCK and JV allegedly to update his credentials. However, he was forced to undergo a preliminary medical examination in just two hours, without a proper medical examination! He did not even visit most of the doctors - Kononov wrote.

He noted that Stepan suffers from obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSA), but the commission stated:

If it doesn't bother you now, you're healthy

Kononov claims that his friend was illegally detained for a whole day, subjected to moral pressure, intimidation, a summons and forced to sign a document stating that he had allegedly arrived at his own call at 19:00.

According to the victim's friend, Bilchenko had two legal grounds for the delay:

He worked at the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, where for several years he held the position of senior laboratory assistant at the Nuclear Physics Training Laboratory and taught students practical and laboratory classes.

He was doing alternative service due to his religious beliefs and had the appropriate documents prohibiting him from taking up arms.

Stepan ended up very quickly near Kyiv, the situation is not fully known, but after the express mobilization and rapid deployment to Kyiv, a man found him on the side of the road and called an ambulance. At the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with "cerebral edema, a fracture of the skull, and a hematoma." The exact nature of the injury is not yet known. Stepan is now in critical condition! - Kononov wrote.

The Lviv Regional JCCC also responded to this statement

We would like to inform you that during the inspection of military registration documents, it was found that citizen Bilchenko Stepan Borysovych was not registered for military service in any of the TCCs and JVs. Accordingly, citizen Bilchenko did not update his military registration data, thus consistently and for a long time ignoring his duty as a citizen of Ukraine. As a result, citizen Bilchenko Stepan Borysovych was taken to the Lychakiv-Zaliznychnyi RTC and JV. He underwent a military medical commission, according to which he was recognized as fit for military service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He did not submit any medical or any other documents that would give him the right to deferment - the statement reads.

She added that Bilchenko, who worked as a laboratory assistant, did not acquire an independent right to deferment, and the Law of Ukraine on Alternative Military Service during martial law does not apply.

Accordingly, on February 5, 2025, he was called up for military service by the Lychakiv-Zaliznychnyi RTC and JC of Lviv. On February 6, soldier Bilchenko Stepan Borysovych was taken to the military unit A2900 for basic military training We urge you not to manipulate this topic and to operate exclusively with facts. No unlawful actions were committed against citizen Bilchenko by the military personnel of the Lychakiv-Zaliznychna RTC and JV - emphasized in the Lviv JCCC and JV

The police of Zhytomyr region report

Bilchenko did not explain the circumstances of his injury to the doctors, but during the initial conversation with the police, he denied the involvement of unauthorized persons, which was recorded on the body cameras of the patrol officers.

The victim is currently in hospital, and doctors assess his condition as stable.

The man was in the back of the car and jumped out of the car while it was moving. During the escape, he probably received the above injuries - the police clarified.

The police opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 128 (Careless grievous or moderate bodily harm) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

