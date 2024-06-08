A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv after the ignition of plastic waste, two service stations were damaged
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire in Kharkiv damaged 3 buildings, including 2 service stations, after igniting plastic waste, but was localized by emergency services.
In Kharkiv this morning, after the ignition of waste from plastic and plastic film, a large-scale fire occurred, which damaged 3 buildings, including 2 service stations, it is localized, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.
Details
"This morning in the Kholodnogorsk District of Kharkiv, a fire broke out in an open area - plastic waste and plastic film caught fire. The flames spread to nearby buildings. the fire area is about 1800 sq. m. 3 buildings were partially damaged, including 2 service stations," the State Emergency Service said.
At 10: 00, the fire was localized, while its elimination continues.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.
Rescuers prevented the spread of flames to other objects, as well as a garage cooperative. 17 units of fire and rescue equipment and 87 rescuers are working at the scene.
Fire broke out at night in roadside cafe in Khmelnitsky region08.06.24, 13:14 • 18418 views