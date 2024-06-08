A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv after the ignition of plastic waste, two service stations were damaged

In Kharkiv this morning, after the ignition of waste from plastic and plastic film, a large-scale fire occurred, which damaged 3 buildings, including 2 service stations, it is localized, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"This morning in the Kholodnogorsk District of Kharkiv, a fire broke out in an open area - plastic waste and plastic film caught fire. The flames spread to nearby buildings. the fire area is about 1800 sq. m. 3 buildings were partially damaged, including 2 service stations," the State Emergency Service said.

At 10: 00, the fire was localized, while its elimination continues.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Rescuers prevented the spread of flames to other objects, as well as a garage cooperative. 17 units of fire and rescue equipment and 87 rescuers are working at the scene.

