A historic decision: European Parliament and Council approve the establishment of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Fund

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 106439 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 114966 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 157565 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 160755 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 258850 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175668 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166541 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148484 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 230905 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113123 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 53453 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 60463 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 58857 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 36887 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 49792 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 258847 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 230903 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 216568 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242105 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228574 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 106438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 80600 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 86142 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114682 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115506 views
A historic decision: European Parliament and Council approve the establishment of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Fund

A historic decision: European Parliament and Council approve the establishment of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Fund

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30386 views

The European Parliament and the Council of the EU have agreed to establish a €50 billion Ukraine Fund over the next four years to support Ukraine's recovery, reconstruction and modernization efforts.

The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have agreed to create a 50 billion euros Ukrainian Fund in the EU budget for the next four years. This was reported by UNN , citing a report from the European Council website.

Details

The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have reached a preliminary agreement on the creation of a new single dedicated instrument to support the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine, namely the creation of a €50 billion Ukraine Fund.

The total budget of the Fund for Ukraine will amount to 50 billion euros, of which 33 billion euros will be allocated in the form of loans and 17 billion euros in the form of grants.

The EU stands ready to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. The Mechanism for Ukraine will allow us to provide consistent and predictable support to Ukraine to help its people rebuild their country in the face of the unprecedented challenges posed by Russia's war of aggression. At the same time, this support will help Ukraine advance the reforms and modernization efforts it needs to move forward on its path to future EU membership 

- said Belgian Finance Minister Vincent van Petegem.

This financial support mechanism for Ukraine will be structured in three components. The first component involves the preparation of a "Ukraine Plan" by the government, which is linked to EU financial support in the form of grants and loans. The second component includes a Framework Investment Program with budgetary guarantees and a combination of grants and loans from various sources. The third pillar covers EU accession assistance and other support measures for legislative harmonization and structural reforms.

Add

This mechanism will combine the EU's budgetary sources of support and provide Ukraine with coordinated, predictable and flexible assistance for the period 2024-2027.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
council-of-the-european-unionCouncil of the European Union
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
belgiumBelgium
ukraineUkraine

