A fire in a high-rise building in Kharkiv claimed a person's life

A large-scale fire broke out in Kharkiv on the evening of Sunday, October 25. This is reported by the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that one person died as a result of the fire and five others were injured; firefighters also rescued eight residents.

At 6:06 p.m. on October 25, a report was received on the "101" emergency line about a fire in a six-story residential building in Kharkiv’s Industrialnyi District. By the time the fire and rescue units arrived, apartments on the building’s fifth floor were ablaze. The fire covered an area of 20 square meters. Due to heavy smoke, firefighters had to rescue people from the smoke-filled entrance. In total, eight residents of the building were rescued. The cause of the fire is being established - rescuers reported.

Previously

The day before, one person was killed and four others were injured as a result of an attack in Kharkiv’s Novobavarskyi District. A one-story building caught fire.

Russian troops struck a shopping center in Kharkiv