Russian troops struck a shopping center in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of October 24, Russian troops attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv’s Osnovianskyi District. The consequences are being clarified.
On the evening of October 24, Russian invaders attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv. The city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said this, reports UNN.
Details
According to Terekhov, the strike occurred in the Osnovianskyi district.
"The enemy attacked a shopping center in the Osnovianskyi district," Terekhov wrote.
He also added that the consequences of the Russian attack are currently being clarified.
A Russian drone attacked Nikopol district: four wounded, including a teenager in serious condition24.10.26, 16:38 • 1864 views