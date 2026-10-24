Russian troops struck a shopping center in Kharkiv

On the evening of October 24, Russian invaders attacked a shopping center in Kharkiv. The city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said this, reports UNN.

Details

According to Terekhov, the strike occurred in the Osnovianskyi district.

"The enemy attacked a shopping center in the Osnovianskyi district," Terekhov wrote.

He also added that the consequences of the Russian attack are currently being clarified.

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