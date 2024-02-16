A drunk driver hit a cyclist in Ivano-Frankivsk region: a woman died

In the village of Khutir-Budyliv in Ivano-Frankivsk region, a drunk driver ran over a 63-year-old cyclist to death. This was reported by the police of Ivano-Frankivsk region, UNN reports .

The police received a report of a traffic accident on February 15. An investigative team immediately arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers found that a 50-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Passat had hit a cyclist. The latter was moving in the same direction, - the statement said.

Details

A medical examination revealed that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident. As a result of the accident, the cyclist, born in 1961, a local resident, died on the spot from her injuries.

Law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings over the incident under Part 3 of Art. 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated). A number of forensic examinations have been ordered, after which a procedural decision will be made in the criminal proceedings.

Recall

In Cherkasy, a driver lost control and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting a woman and a small child, and the injured pedestrians were taken to the hospital.