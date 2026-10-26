In the Voronezh region, a drone hit a train carrying Moscow's "Lokomotiv" after their match against "Rostov," reports UNN.

Details

According to Russian media reports, a train carrying Moscow "Lokomotiv" football players was attacked by a drone as the team returned from its match against "Rostov" in the 12th round of the Russian Premier League.

"An attack was carried out on the train, and one carriage was damaged. But the football players and staff of "Lokomotiv" were not injured; they are currently traveling to Moscow by bus, and they are all fine," Russian media reports.

"Lokomotiv" itself stated that the team returned to its training base in full and began preparations for the Russian Cup and league matches.

It should be noted that the football club "Lokomotiv" is effectively owned by the Russian state-owned company JSC - "Russian Railways".

The club, like its owner, officially participates in public campaigns and events in support of Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

In particular, the club regularly participates in campaigns supporting war participants and their families - providing free tickets to matches and inviting active-duty military personnel and veterans of the so-called "special military operation" to the stands.

Like other Russian clubs, "Lokomotiv" has been barred from participating in UEFA- and FIFA-organized European competitions.

Russians attacked a minibus in Kherson – one passenger was killed and five others were injured