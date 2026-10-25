Russians attacked a minibus in Kherson – one passenger was killed and five others were injured

$45.0550.44
ukenru
04:02 PM • 252 views
Musk urged people to pity the “poor Russian conscripts” fighting against Ukraine
03:36 PM • 3772 views
U.S. Congress may go against Trump for Ukraine's sake – Reuters
02:02 PM • 10376 views
The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 11916 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
11:55 AM • 13984 views
Produces batteries for Russian forces: missiles hit the Energia plant in YeletsPhotoVideo
10:55 AM • 16966 views
Ukrainians feel betrayed by Trump's policy toward Russia: the U.S. is effectively helping Moscow — NYT
Exclusive
10:39 AM • 21450 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
October 25, 08:27 AM • 24260 views
Iran ready to open the Strait of Hormuz after the lifting of the U.S. blockade - AP
October 25, 07:31 AM • 20541 views
Trump wants to do business with Ukraine and Russia simultaneously after the war
October 25, 12:26 AM • 38338 views
Ukraine switched to winter time: clocks were set back one hour
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1m/s
87%
753mm
Popular news
Obama called the Trump administration an example of unprecedented incompetenceOctober 25, 06:03 AM • 15487 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 153 drones: air defense destroyed 119 targetsPhotoOctober 25, 06:15 AM • 7376 views
Trump risks losing Congress, while Republicans look for a successor - The GuardianOctober 25, 06:59 AM • 13275 views
Support for Ukraine has divided eastern and western Germany: how many Germans support military aidOctober 25, 08:43 AM • 12013 views
At the bottom of the ocean, scientists discovered a mysterious grave with a unique ecosystemVideoOctober 25, 09:40 AM • 10279 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
01:58 PM • 11906 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
10:39 AM • 21444 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 56943 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 76764 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 71549 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Joe Biden
Marco Rubio
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Vinnytsia
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Glaciers are melting and revealing millennia-old secrets: what archaeologists find beneath the icePhoto04:00 PM • 182 views
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhotoOctober 24, 05:07 PM • 34051 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 35012 views
Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”VideoOctober 24, 01:31 PM • 39689 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for HalloweenPhotoOctober 24, 10:41 AM • 44283 views
Actual
Starlink
Technology
The Guardian
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Russians attacked a minibus in Kherson – one passenger was killed and five others were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

In Kherson, a Russian drone attacked a minibus: one passenger was killed and five were injured. A woman was also injured, and houses and cars were damaged.

Russians attacked a minibus in Kherson – one passenger was killed and five others were injured

On October 25, Russian forces attacked a route bus in Kherson using a drone. One passenger was killed and five others were injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the occupiers struck the minibus at around 3:20 p.m. One of the injured people was taken to hospital, but medics were unable to save his life. Five other passengers are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

In total, during the day, Russian forces shelled populated areas in the Kherson region with rocket and tube artillery, and also attacked with drones of various types. As of 5:30 p.m., one person had been killed and six civilians injured in the region.

A woman was injured in a morning drone attack in Kherson

In addition to the strike on the minibus, Russian forces attacked the regional capital with a drone in the morning. As a result, a woman was injured.

Enemy shelling also damaged private homes, a store building and cars.

Based on the attacks, law enforcement officers launched pretrial investigations under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war.

Russians attacked "Epicentr" stores in four regions of Ukraine on October 2525.10.26, 13:25 • 3638 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kherson