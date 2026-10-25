Russians attacked a minibus in Kherson – one passenger was killed and five others were injured

On October 25, Russian forces attacked a route bus in Kherson using a drone. One passenger was killed and five others were injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the occupiers struck the minibus at around 3:20 p.m. One of the injured people was taken to hospital, but medics were unable to save his life. Five other passengers are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

In total, during the day, Russian forces shelled populated areas in the Kherson region with rocket and tube artillery, and also attacked with drones of various types. As of 5:30 p.m., one person had been killed and six civilians injured in the region.

A woman was injured in a morning drone attack in Kherson

In addition to the strike on the minibus, Russian forces attacked the regional capital with a drone in the morning. As a result, a woman was injured.

Enemy shelling also damaged private homes, a store building and cars.

Based on the attacks, law enforcement officers launched pretrial investigations under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war.

Russians attacked "Epicentr" stores in four regions of Ukraine on October 25