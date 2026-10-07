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A company without employees obtained forestry contracts worth UAH 178.5 million: criminals detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 454 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a group that concluded forestry contracts without equipment or employees. The organizer and seven participants were served with notices of suspicion.

A company without employees obtained forestry contracts worth UAH 178.5 million: criminals detained

Law enforcement officers exposed a criminal group that, according to the investigation, seized funds belonging to state forestry enterprises under the guise of carrying out logging operations and subsequently laundered them. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Investigators established that the criminal scheme was allegedly created by an entrepreneur from Cherkasy region who had connections at a state forestry enterprise. The criminal organization also included a forestry manager, foresters, and an accountant.

During 2023–2025, a company controlled by the organizer entered into contracts with branches of state forestry enterprises in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions to carry out logging operations. The total value of the contracts amounted to UAH 178.5 million. At the same time, the company had no employees or the necessary equipment to perform such work

- the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

The money was withdrawn through about 20 individual entrepreneurs, converted into cash, and distributed among members of the criminal organization.

Law enforcement officers have currently notified the organizer and seven participants of suspicion on charges of misappropriating someone else’s property, laundering property obtained through criminal means, and creating and participating in a criminal organization (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 209, Parts 1–3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Six suspects have been detained. At the prosecutor’s request, the organizer and three accomplices were remanded in custody, with the possibility of posting bail

- law enforcement agencies summarized.

We remind you

Law enforcement agencies detained a man in Kyiv who pretended to be an employee of the NABU and extorted UAH 280,000 from an entrepreneur.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyCrimes and emergencies
Vinnytsia Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv