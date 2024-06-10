85 prisoners from the Rivne region have already joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

85 former convicts in the Rivne region have passed all the necessary procedures and will defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine as part of the Defense Forces. About it UNN reports with reference to the regional prosecutor's office.

Details

Last week, the first former convicts released by the courts for further signing of a contract with the armed forces of Ukraine went to military units from places of non-freedom in the Rivne region.

The prosecutor's office said that before sending the former convicts , they checked for compliance with the requirements for age, health status and physical fitness. In addition, they all passed professional and psychological selection. According to the conclusions of the vlk, they were recognized as fit for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, 85 former convicts have passed all the necessary procedures over the past week, and another 18 people are still waiting for court decisions to come into force. The rest of the volunteers are still undergoing examination and selection - told the prosecutor's office.

addition

On May 17, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that allows prisoners to be released from serving their sentences in case of military service.

The National Security Committee statedthat they hope that 3-7 thousand prisoners will express their readiness to go to the front