47 states condemn North Korean missile sales to Russia - statement

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 27896 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105323 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 133653 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133196 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173808 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170692 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278985 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178103 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167080 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148764 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 42707 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100921 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100501 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102431 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 58417 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 27896 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278986 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247108 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232283 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257679 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 23186 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 133654 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105116 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105169 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121376 views
Actual
47 states condemn North Korean missile sales to Russia - statement

47 states condemn North Korean missile sales to Russia - statement

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28664 views

Forty-seven countries have condemned the sale of missiles to the DPRK by Russia and Russia's strikes in Ukraine.

The leaders of 47 states have condemned the supply of North Korean missiles to Russia and their use against the population of Ukraine. This is stated in a statement released by the US State Department on Wednesday, January 10, UNN reports

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the export by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the purchase by Russia of ballistic missiles from the DPRK, as well as Russia's use of these missiles against Ukraine on December 30, 2023 and January 2, 2024. The transfer of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia's aggressive war, and undermines the global missile non-proliferation order. Russia's use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides valuable technical and military information to the DPRK. We are deeply concerned about the security implications of this cooperation for Europe, the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific region and the world

- the joint statement reads. 

Details 

As noted in the statement, the transfer of ballistic missiles to the DPRK, along with any other weapons and related materiel, to Russia, is in flagrant violation of numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions - namely, Resolution 1718 (2006), Resolution 1874 (2009) and Resolution 2270 (2016) - which Russia itself has supported.  The leaders called on the DPRK and Russia to comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and to immediately cease all activities that violate them.

As Russia launches waves of missiles and drones against the Ukrainian people, we will continue to stand together in support of Ukraine

- the statement said.

Almost all European countries, as well as Canada, Israel, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, have joined the document.

Addendum

John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council, reported that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine .  According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2. The day before, he saidthat the Russian army had once again used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine on January 6.

On January 5, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat said that the Ukrainian Air Force cannot confirm the information about Russia's use of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

The enemy attacked with "Daggers" from the original components of "Iskanders": Ruvin gives details of latest missile strikes on Ukraine10.01.24, 09:26 • 130379 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics

Contact us about advertising