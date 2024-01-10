47 states condemn North Korean missile sales to Russia - statement

The leaders of 47 states have condemned the supply of North Korean missiles to Russia and their use against the population of Ukraine. This is stated in a statement released by the US State Department on Wednesday, January 10, UNN reports.

We condemn in the strongest possible terms the export by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the purchase by Russia of ballistic missiles from the DPRK, as well as Russia's use of these missiles against Ukraine on December 30, 2023 and January 2, 2024. The transfer of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia's aggressive war, and undermines the global missile non-proliferation order. Russia's use of DPRK ballistic missiles in Ukraine also provides valuable technical and military information to the DPRK. We are deeply concerned about the security implications of this cooperation for Europe, the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific region and the world - the joint statement reads.

Details

As noted in the statement, the transfer of ballistic missiles to the DPRK, along with any other weapons and related materiel, to Russia, is in flagrant violation of numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions - namely, Resolution 1718 (2006), Resolution 1874 (2009) and Resolution 2270 (2016) - which Russia itself has supported. The leaders called on the DPRK and Russia to comply with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and to immediately cease all activities that violate them.

As Russia launches waves of missiles and drones against the Ukrainian people, we will continue to stand together in support of Ukraine - the statement said.

Almost all European countries, as well as Canada, Israel, Australia, Japan, and South Korea, have joined the document.

Addendum

John Kirby, the coordinator of the US National Security Council, reported that Russia had used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine . According to him, the launches took place on December 30 and January 2. The day before, he saidthat the Russian army had once again used North Korean ballistic missiles against Ukraine on January 6.

On January 5, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuriy Ihnat said that the Ukrainian Air Force cannot confirm the information about Russia's use of ballistic missiles from North Korea.

