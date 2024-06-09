ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
4 policemen were injured at a Palestinian rally in Berlin

4 policemen were injured at a Palestinian rally in Berlin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 67432 views

Four policemen were injured during a pro-Palestinian rally in Berlin, Germany, while one policeman was hospitalized after a firecracker exploded, and three others received minor injuries while detaining two protesters.

4 policemen were injured in Berlin, Germany, at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday evening. One policeman was injured by a firecracker explosion, and three more were injured when two protesters were detained. About it UNN reports with reference to DW.

A pro-Palestinian rally was held in Berlin's Neukeln district on Saturday evening.

According to law enforcement officers, one policeman was injured from the explosion of a firecracker. He was taken to the hospital.

During the detention of two protesters, three more policemen received minor injuries.

Addition

According to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, riots involving dozens of people have already taken place in Neukeln on Friday and Saturday evening. At least two cars were damaged. The police are investigating violations of order and damage to property.

Israeli Army rescues 4 hostages held by chromosomes in Gaza refugee camp09.06.24, 00:35 • 25352 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

