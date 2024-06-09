4 policemen were injured at a Palestinian rally in Berlin

4 policemen were injured in Berlin, Germany, at a pro-Palestinian rally on Saturday evening. One policeman was injured by a firecracker explosion, and three more were injured when two protesters were detained. About it UNN reports with reference to DW.

A pro-Palestinian rally was held in Berlin's Neukeln district on Saturday evening.

According to law enforcement officers, one policeman was injured from the explosion of a firecracker. He was taken to the hospital.

During the detention of two protesters, three more policemen received minor injuries.

Addition

According to the Berliner Zeitung newspaper, riots involving dozens of people have already taken place in Neukeln on Friday and Saturday evening. At least two cars were damaged. The police are investigating violations of order and damage to property.

