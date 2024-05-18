3 Catalan tourists shot dead in Afghanistan

Three Catalan tourists were shot dead in Afghanistan. This is reported by La Vanguardia, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, 3 Catalan tourists were shot dead along with an Afghan citizen while visiting the city of Bamiyan in central Afghanistan. This was reported by the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Abdul Mateen Qani. He added that four foreigners and three Afghans were injured in the same attack. At least one of the wounded was a Spaniard.

Three Spaniards have been killed and at least one wounded in a shooting in Afghanistan, according to information received by the Ministry in contact with the European Union Delegation to the region. The Ministry is working through the Consular Emergency Section to clarify the circumstances, provide the victims with all the necessary assistance and contact their families - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain.

Subsequently, the Spanish government informed that the three Spanish citizens who died were Catalans and that the task of repatriating the bodies had already begun.

Police in Spain seize a record batch of methamphetamine of almost 2 tons from a cartel