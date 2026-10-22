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Shahed-136

15 km liberated via underground passages behind Russian lines: what is known about Operation "Veles"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 388 views

Operation "Veles" was conducted in the Kupiansk direction, involving an advance underground and drone strikes. More than 30 occupiers were taken prisoner, while Russia’s losses exceeded 100.

15 km liberated via underground passages behind Russian lines: what is known about Operation "Veles"

The Ukrainian Defense Forces advanced more than 15 kilometers through underground communications routes into the rear of Russian forces in the Kupiansk direction. The press service of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine, "Khartiia," reported details of the "Veles" counteroffensive operation, UNN reports.

Details

The group under the command of the 2nd NGU Corps, "Khartiia," combined the underground advance with actions on the surface and drone strikes. Thus, the occupiers were denied the opportunity to enter the rear of Kupiansk. Operation results: more than 30 occupiers were taken prisoner, while enemy losses exceeded 100

- the post said.

As noted by the commander of the "Khartiia" Corps, Brigadier General Ihor Obolienskyi, the Russians intended to use gas pipelines to penetrate the rear of the Ukrainian forces.

The 13th Brigade of the NGU, "Khartiia," the 23rd Assault Regiment "R.U.G" of the 2nd NGU Corps, "Khartiia," the "Lava" Unmanned Systems Regiment of the 2nd NGU Corps, "Khartiia," GUR units, including the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade, and other units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces took part in the operation.

To conduct "Veles," soldiers were trained to operate in confined spaces, an underground route was prepared, and proprietary technological solutions for communications, navigation, and life support were employed. Actions underground and on the surface were coordinated with drone strikes, including through a joint coordination center with the "Achilles" brigade

 - the corps said in a statement.

We remind you

Ukrainian troops halted the Russian offensive in key areas of the front in Donetsk region and, through counterattacks, forced the occupiers to retreat.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kupiansk