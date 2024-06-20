128 military clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 128 military clashes. The Russian aggressor is trying to use the advantage in manpower, equipment and air support. This was announced in the evening report of the General Staff, Reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using ten missiles. In addition, carried out 36 airstrikes with 50 cubic meters and used 373 kamikaze drones. At the same time, the enemy carried out 2634 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders three times, with the support of aviation, tried to storm the positions of our units in the area of Volchansk, liptsev and Tikhy.

16 times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansky Direction. Near the settlements of Stepnaya Novoselovka, Senkovka, Stelmakhovka and Peschany, units of the defense forces repelled 15 offensive actions without success for the enemy. The situation is tense. The battle continues near Stelmakhovka.

In the Limansky Direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders six times during the day in the areas of the Nevsky and Serebryansky forests. Currently, three clashes continue near Grekovka and Nevsky

The situation is also similar in The Turkish direction, where the invaders attacked seven times near Shumov, Toretsk and New York. Four clashes have ended, and fighting continues.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky Direction. here, during the day, the aggressor increased its efforts – in total, it carried out 48 assault and offensive operations. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers remains in the area of Ocheretnoye, from where the enemy is trying to break into our battle formations in different directions. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 attacks, and another 19 clashes continue. The situation is complicated.

At this time of day, there are 13 unsuccessful military clashes for the occupiers in the Kurakhovsky Direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Pobeda, Praskoveyevka and Konstantinovka.

In the Dnieper direction, the invaders do not give up trying to dislodge the Defense Forces from their positions on the Left Bank of the Dnieper. All six attacks by the Russian occupiers failed.

there were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, the number of military clashes has increased to 95