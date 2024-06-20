128 military clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day - General Staff

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 84876 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 94160 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113032 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 185622 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 230415 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 141657 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368029 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181540 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149522 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197847 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 60582 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 68628 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 92405 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 78218 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 26587 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 84876 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 79312 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 94161 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 93496 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 113033 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 2000 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10575 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12290 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16443 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37481 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

128 military clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
• 70441 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70441 views

During the day, the Russian aggressor launched missile and air strikes, carried out 2,634 attacks on Ukrainian positions using various weapons and unsuccessfully carried out numerous offensive operations in various directions, with the fiercest fighting taking place in the Pokrovsky direction, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 attacks, while 19 clashes continue.

128 military clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 128 military clashes. The Russian aggressor is trying to use the advantage in manpower, equipment and air support. This was announced in the evening report of the General Staff, Reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the enemy launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using ten missiles. In addition,  carried out 36 airstrikes with 50 cubic meters and used 373 kamikaze drones. At the same time,  the enemy carried out  2634 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian invaders three times, with the support of aviation, tried to storm the positions of our units in the area of Volchansk, liptsev and Tikhy.

16 times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansky Direction. Near the settlements of Stepnaya Novoselovka, Senkovka, Stelmakhovka and Peschany, units of the defense forces repelled 15 offensive actions without success for the enemy. The situation is tense. The battle continues near Stelmakhovka.

In the Limansky Direction, Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian defenders six times during the day in the areas of the Nevsky and Serebryansky forests. Currently, three clashes continue near Grekovka and Nevsky

The situation is also similar in The Turkish direction, where the invaders attacked seven times near Shumov, Toretsk and New York. Four clashes have ended, and fighting continues.

The enemy is intensively attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky Direction.  here, during the day, the aggressor increased its efforts – in total, it carried out 48 assault and offensive operations. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers remains in the area of Ocheretnoye, from where the enemy is trying to break into our battle formations in different directions. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 29 attacks, and another 19 clashes continue. The situation is complicated.

At this time of day, there are 13 unsuccessful military clashes for the occupiers in the Kurakhovsky Direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Georgievka, Pobeda, Praskoveyevka and Konstantinovka.

In the Dnieper direction, the invaders do not give up trying to dislodge the Defense Forces from their positions on the Left Bank of the Dnieper. All six attacks by the Russian occupiers failed.

 there were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, the number of military clashes has increased to 9519.06.24, 20:22 • 22398 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Toretsk
Kurakhovo
New York City
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Poland
