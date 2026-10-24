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101 of 126 drones launched by Russia destroyed overnight; up to 82% jet-powered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4306 views

On the night of October 24, Russia launched 126 drones at Ukraine, including 61 jet-powered ones. Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 101 unmanned aerial vehicles.

101 of 126 drones launched by Russia destroyed overnight; up to 82% jet-powered

Russia attacked Ukraine with 126 drones overnight on October 24, up to half of them jet-powered. A total of 101 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed, including up to 82% of the jet-powered ones. About 8 more drones remain in the air. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What the enemy attacked with and where from

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on October 24 (starting at 18:00 on October 23), the enemy attacked with 126 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including 61 jet-powered ones), S8000 Bandеrol/Dan-T, Gerbera, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; and Hvardiiske — the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How many were destroyed

The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 101 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (including 50 jet-powered ones), S8000 Bandеrol/Dan-T, Gerbera, and drones of other types; about 8 attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing

— the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 14 locations, as well as the falling of downed drones (debris) at 5 locations.

Almost 2,000 Russians out of action: General Staff calculates the enemy's losses over the past day24.10.26, 07:44 • 1356 views

Julia Shramko

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