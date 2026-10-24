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Almost 2,000 Russians out of action: General Staff calculates the enemy's losses over the past day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Over the past day, October 19, the Russian army lost 1,980 military personnel. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,576,600 people.

Almost 2,000 Russians out of action: General Staff calculates the enemy's losses over the past day

During October 19, the enemy lost 1,980 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,576,600 people as of October 20.

Recall

Ukrainian troops struck facilities storing and launching drones, warehouses, and a Russian command post in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and Crimea. The strikes are intended to reduce the ability of Russian forces to attack Ukraine.

The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine21.10.26, 18:29 • 18172 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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