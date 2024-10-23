10 million euros for the Palianytsia drone missile: Ukraine has offered Lithuania a financing mechanism
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has offered Lithuania a mechanism to finance the production of the Palianytsia drone missile. Lithuania will invest €10 million according to the Danish model, and the Lithuanian Defense Minister plans to visit Ukraine in the near future.
Ukraine has offered Lithuania a mechanism for financing the production of the Palyanytsia drone missile, in which Vilnius is investing 10 million euros, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"Lithuania is investing 10 million euros in the production of the Palyanytsia drone missile following the example of the Danish model, i.e. by directly financing the Ukrainian manufacturer," the Defense Ministry said.
The funding mechanism was discussed during a conversation between Serhiy Boyev, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration, and Monika Koroliovienė, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Lithuania.
"Acquiring the capability to engage enemy targets at long range is one of Ukraine's priorities. We encourage our partners to invest in our own long-range weapons production," said Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Boyev.
It is reported that "Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas is expected to visit Ukraine in the near future".
Addendum
The first successful combat use of a new Ukrainian weapon, the long-range Palyanytsia drone missile, took place on August 24.
Ukraine's long-range drone missile "Palianytsia" costs less than $1 million, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has said.
