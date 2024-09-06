ukenru
Lithuania has allocated 10 million euros for the purchase of the Ukrainian drone missile “Palianytsia” - Kamyshyn

Lithuania has allocated 10 million euros for the purchase of the Ukrainian drone missile “Palianytsia” - Kamyshyn

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33977 views

At Ramstein, Ukraine presented its defense capabilities to its partners. Lithuania will allocate €10 million for the purchase of a Ukrainian Palianytsia drone, and Denmark will buy 18 Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems.

At the Ramstein military base in Germany, Ukraine presented the production capabilities of its defense industry to international partners . This was stated by the former head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, during a meeting with partners, Kyiv urged its partners to buy more weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers. Kamyshin mentioned Denmark, which was the first to announce the purchase of 18 Bohdan self-propelled artillery systems.

We have received a new confirmation from the Minister of Defense of Lithuania on the allocation of 10 million euros for the purchase of the Ukrainian drone missile Palianytsia! Soon, more Russian cities will learn these melodious Ukrainian words

- said former head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin. 

Ukrainian drone “Palyanitsa”: a mysterious weapon against Russian aviation01.09.24, 03:41 • 25726 views

In addition, Ukraine's representatives invited defense ministers and their defense companies to Ukraine for the second international defense industry forum DFNC2 - Defense Industry Week in early October.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on August 10, the first and successful combat use of a new Ukrainian weapon, the Palianytsia drone missile, took place. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies

