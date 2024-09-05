ZNPP reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid with two lines

The power supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP from the Ukrainian power grid has been restored via two lines.

This is reported by Energoatom, transmitted by UNN.

On September 5, at 14:40, Ukrainian power engineers restored the damaged second power line. Thus, the power supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP from the Ukrainian power grid via two lines has been restored - the statement said.

Context

On September 2, 2024, due to Russian shelling, one of the two external air lines was damaged.

For a long time, Ukrainian specialists were unable to inspect the site of the damage and begin repairs due to the threat of repeated shelling by Russian troops.

IAEA Head Grossi visits Zaporizhzhya NPP.

Grossi said that the cooling tower at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant suffered significant damage in a fire last month.