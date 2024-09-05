ZNPP reconnected to the Ukrainian power grid with two lines
Kyiv • UNN
Energoatom has announced the restoration of power supply to the occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP via two lines from the Ukrainian power grid. The second damaged power line was put back into operation on September 5 at 14:40.
On September 5, at 14:40, Ukrainian power engineers restored the damaged second power line. Thus, the power supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP from the Ukrainian power grid via two lines has been restored
Context
On September 2, 2024, due to Russian shelling, one of the two external air lines was damaged.
For a long time, Ukrainian specialists were unable to inspect the site of the damage and begin repairs due to the threat of repeated shelling by Russian troops.
Grossi said that the cooling tower at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant suffered significant damage in a fire last month.