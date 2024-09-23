Zelenskyy visits Pennsylvania plant that produces shells for Ukraine: production will be increased

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a plant in Pennsylvania that produces artillery shells for the Ukrainian military and announced plans to increase production. He announced this in his Telegram, UNN reports.

"Scranton, Pennsylvania. A factory producing artillery shells. 155 caliber. Now - for our soldiers who defend not only our country, not only Ukraine. The plant will increase production," Zelensky wrote.

He said that he began his visit to the United States by expressing gratitude to the plant's employees and agreeing to expand cooperation between Pennsylvania and Zaporizhzhia.

"It is at such enterprises that one feels that the democratic world can really win. Thanks to such people in Ukraine, in America, in all partner countries, who work to ensure that lives are protected," the President added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat the next few months will be crucial in the war against Russia, as Ukraine does not have much time.