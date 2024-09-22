Zelenskyy to start visit to the US with a visit to a plant that produces shells for Ukraine

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit a plant in Pennsylvania that produces 155-mm shells for Ukraine. This was reported by the AR, UNN writes.

The publication notes that during his visit to the plant in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Zelensky will meet and thank the workers who have increased production of 155-mm shells over the past year.

The AR adds that the Scranton plant is one of the few plants in the country that produces 155mm artillery shells. They are used in howitzer systems, which are large, long-barreled guns that can fire at different angles. Howitzers can engage targets at ranges of 15 to 20 miles (24 to 32 kilometers) and are highly valued by ground forces for defeating enemy targets from a protected distance.

Ukraine has already received more than 3 million 155-mm shells from the United States.

Recall

The media reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would push US President Joe Biden to issue an official invitation to join NATO and commit to a permanent supply of advanced weapons during a meeting on September 26 .