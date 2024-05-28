Zelenskyy to meet with Belgian PM on Tuesday and sign security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Belgium on Tuesday and sign a security agreement with Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo, the Belgian government has announced, UNN reports .

Details

The President asked for more military aid from his Western allies as Ukrainian troops fight Russian forces.

Zelenskiy and De Kroo will also hold a press conference in Brussels, the Belgian government said in a written statement on Monday, announcing the Ukrainian president's visit.

On Monday, he visited Spain, which pledged 1 billion euros in military aid.

