Zelenskyy to meet with Belgian PM on Tuesday and sign security agreement
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visits Belgium to sign a security agreement with Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo and ask for more military assistance from Western allies in Ukraine's fight against Russian troops.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Belgium on Tuesday and sign a security agreement with Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo, the Belgian government has announced, UNN reports .
Details
The President asked for more military aid from his Western allies as Ukrainian troops fight Russian forces.
Zelenskiy and De Kroo will also hold a press conference in Brussels, the Belgian government said in a written statement on Monday, announcing the Ukrainian president's visit.
On Monday, he visited Spain, which pledged 1 billion euros in military aid.
Zelenskyy meets with heads of chambers and factions of the Spanish parliament in Madrid27.05.24, 21:20 • 55347 views