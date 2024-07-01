Zelenskyy: The coming months should show progress in Ukraine's rapprochement with the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the coming months should show progress in Ukraine's approximation to the European Union and announced further joint steps with partners in Europe and new security agreements, UNN reports.

"...we are preparing further joint steps with our partners in Europe, and the coming months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to the European Union. This includes the screening procedure and the preparation of the terms of the future agreement on Ukraine's accession to the EU. There will also be new bilateral security agreements with our partners," Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

