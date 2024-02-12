Zelenskyy talks with President of South Africa: preparations for the Global Peace Summit were discussed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa. They discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, UNN reports.

"I thanked the representative of South Africa for participating in the meetings of advisers on the implementation of the Peace Formula. He spoke about preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the leaders agreed to continue contacts at various levels.