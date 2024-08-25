Zelenskyy supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but there is a nuance

Ukraine supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but Kyiv will not be able to hold it in a country that has not joined the Summit communiqué. Negotiations are also underway to hold it in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"As for the Peace Summit. I do believe that the second Peace Summit would preferably be held in one of the countries of the Global South and we are very open. There are countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Switzerland as well, but this is another direction that we are negotiating with, regarding the second Peace Summit. I absolutely support and have shared this with Prime Minister Modi to have a global Peace Summit in India. This is a great country, the largest democracy in the world, the largest," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will not be able to hold the second Peace Summit in a country that has not yet joined the communiqué.

"But I want to be clear, this applies not only to India, but to any state that would be positive about hosting the second Summit. We will not be able to hold the Peace Summit in a country that has not yet joined the Peace Summit communiqué. No one is putting pressure on anyone, but it is logical," Zelensky said.

Addendum

The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was not supported by, including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would be happy to discuss Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideas for peace, but was not ready to sacrifice people, territory, or freedom.

Zelensky also notedthat India has an impact on the Russian economy and if it stops oil imports, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will face huge challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believesthat Ukraine and Russia will have to sit down together and find a way out of the "crisis." He also said that India is ready to make a proactive contribution to all efforts to achieve peace.