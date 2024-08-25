Zelenskyy supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but there is a nuance

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Zelenskyy supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but there is a nuance

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but not in a country that has not signed the communiqué. Negotiations are underway to hold the summit in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey.

Ukraine supports holding the second Peace Summit in India, but Kyiv will not be able to hold it in a country that has not joined the Summit communiqué. Negotiations are also underway to hold it in  Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with representatives of the Indian media, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"As for the Peace Summit. I do believe that the second Peace Summit would preferably be held in  one of the countries of the Global South and we are very open. There are  countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Switzerland as well, but this is another direction that we are negotiating with, regarding the second Peace Summit. I absolutely support and have shared this with Prime Minister Modi to have a global Peace Summit in India. This is a great country, the largest democracy in the world, the largest," Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy  noted that Ukraine will not be able to hold the second Peace Summit in a country that has not yet joined the communiqué.

"But I want to be clear, this applies not only to India, but to any state that would be positive about hosting the second Summit. We will not be able to hold the Peace Summit in a country that has not yet joined the Peace Summit communiqué. No one is putting pressure on anyone, but it is logical," Zelensky said.  

Addendum

The joint communiqué of the Peace Summit was not  supported by, including Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would be happy to discuss Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideas for peace, but was not ready to sacrifice people, territory, or freedom.

Zelensky also notedthat India has an impact on the Russian economy and if it stops oil imports, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will face huge challenges.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believesthat Ukraine and Russia will have to sit down together and find a way out of the "crisis." He also said that India is ready to make a proactive contribution to all efforts to achieve peace.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World

