Zelenskyy says he will not take Ukraine's NATO membership off the table

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would not remove the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO from the agenda. The Head of State said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Let this end of the war be our common success in this new reality. We are already working to make sure that on February 24, the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, we can come together in Kyiv, all European leaders. This meeting should provide clear steps on peace, security guarantees and the future of our common policy. I do not believe in security guarantees without America. It will just be weak, but America will not give guarantees if European guarantees are not strong. I will also not take Ukraine's membership in NATO off the table, but right now the most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin, because his whims have the power to block NATO decisions. This is despite the fact that it was the Ukrainian army that stopped Russia, not NATO countries, not NATO troops. It was only our people, our army - Zelensky said.

Recall

According to Zelenskyy, citing intelligence data, Russia plans to send troops to Belarus in the summer of 2025 under the pretext of exercises. According to intelligence, this could pose a threat to both Ukraine and NATO countries.