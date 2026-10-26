$45.0550.44
ukenru
07:10 AM • 1026 views
Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days
06:00 AM • 13782 views
NBU exchange rates: the dollar has broken an all-time record, while the euro continues to rise
02:22 AM • 25234 views
Night strike on Zaporizhzhia: homes and cars damaged, one person injuredPhoto
October 25, 09:43 PM • 30915 views
A fire in a high-rise building in Kharkiv claimed a person's lifeVideo
October 25, 08:22 PM • 30804 views
Trump seeks rapprochement with Putin, while his policies could give Russia a decisive advantage in the war – Reuters
October 25, 08:03 PM • 28571 views
Zelenskyy explained what exactly Ukraine expects from a possible trilateral meeting with the US and Russia
October 25, 07:18 PM • 27101 views
Zelenskyy shared details of the humanitarian mission in Oleshky and warned about Russia’s plans
October 25, 07:00 PM • 25534 views
Ukraine will not agree to restrictions on its army and will need €115 billion in 2027 – Zelenskyy
October 25, 06:05 PM • 25322 views
In the U.S. Congress, Musk’s arguments regarding the restriction of Starlink for Ukraine were challenged
October 25, 05:28 PM • 22026 views
On October 26, outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — when and how many queues
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
3.8m/s
72%
753mm
Popular news
Bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States has strengthened — ZelenskyyOctober 25, 10:14 PM • 8924 views
Trump stated that the United States "owns" Greenland and VenezuelaOctober 25, 10:45 PM • 6952 views
In Serbia, they are celebrating Vučić's party's defeat in the parliamentary electionsVideoOctober 25, 11:47 PM • 11221 views
The US, Russia and China are promoting Orbán for the post of UN secretary-general - WSJOctober 26, 01:51 AM • 8180 views
Norway allowed civilian drones to be sent to Ukraine after a law was violated by a member of parliament05:17 AM • 10605 views
Publications
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 44484 views
Horoscope for October 26–November 1: who will have to make important decisions, and who can expect changes in their personal life
Exclusive
October 25, 10:39 AM • 51275 views
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 76011 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 98707 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 92142 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Aleksandar Vučić
Benjamin Netanyahu
Mike Johnson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Abu Dhabi
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nicki Minaj, wearing a Gucci outfit, supported Trump at a campaign rallyVideo08:00 AM • 412 views
Jay-Z may become the headliner of the 2027 Super Bowl – media reportsOctober 25, 08:18 PM • 22558 views
The mystery of a skeleton found more than 200 years ago has been solved at Westminster AbbeyOctober 25, 07:05 PM • 23194 views
Lviv region bids farewell to outstanding Ukrainian actor and director Fedir StryhunPhotoOctober 25, 06:17 PM • 27810 views
In Rome, hundreds of protesters stormed the Colosseum and broke through the entrance gatesVideoOctober 25, 06:10 PM • 23262 views
Actual
Starlink
Fox News
Kh-59
Shahed-136
Technology

Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days starting October 31, 2026.

Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

On October 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to extend martial law in Ukraine (No. 16182) and general mobilization (No. 16183) for another 90 days. This is reported on the parliament’s website, UNN writes.

Details

According to the explanatory memorandum, the first bill "proposes extending the period of martial law in Ukraine for 90 days starting at 5:30 a.m. on October 31, 2026."

According to the explanatory memorandum, the second bill provides that "the period of general mobilization is extended for 90 days starting on October 31, 2026."

Zelenskyy signed the extension of martial law and mobilization for 90 days24.07.26, 12:12 • 3973 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Laws
Mobilization
Martial law
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine