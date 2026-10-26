Zelenskyy proposed extending martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

On October 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to extend martial law in Ukraine (No. 16182) and general mobilization (No. 16183) for another 90 days. This is reported on the parliament’s website, UNN writes.

Details

According to the explanatory memorandum, the first bill "proposes extending the period of martial law in Ukraine for 90 days starting at 5:30 a.m. on October 31, 2026."

According to the explanatory memorandum, the second bill provides that "the period of general mobilization is extended for 90 days starting on October 31, 2026."

Zelenskyy signed the extension of martial law and mobilization for 90 days