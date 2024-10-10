Zelenskyy at a meeting with Starmer: Victory Plan is designed to create the right conditions to end the war in a fair way

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented him with details of the Victory Plan, and the leaders agreed to work on it together with their allies, the President's Office reports UNN.

According to the Presidential Administration, the President presented the details of the Victory Plan to Kier Starmer, primarily everything related to Ukraine's military strengthening.

"During a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London, I presented him with the details of the Victory Plan. We agreed to work on it together with our allies. The Victory Plan is designed to create the right conditions to end the war in a fair way. It is a bridge to the second Peace Summit. Ukraine can only negotiate from a strong position," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

According to the Presidential Administration, the Head of State thanked the UK for its continued defense support, including long-range weapons. He also emphasized the need to obtain permission to strike deep into Russian territory.

The Head of State emphasized that it was important for Ukraine to receive an invitation to join NATO.

They also discussed future defense and financial assistance. Starmer assured that the UK would continue to play a leading role in supporting Ukraine.

"It is very important that we can show Ukraine our continued commitment and support. This is such an important fight for you and for all of us," he emphasized.

