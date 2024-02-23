Zelenskyy: Losses of the Russian army are five times higher than those of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost five times more military personnel than Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Tens of thousands of deaths. Tens of thousands of children were deported, we know about it. If we compare. The ratio is one to five. For one of our soldiers killed in action, there are five Russian soldiers - Zelensky said.

According to him, the capture of Avdiivka in Donetsk region was the biggest achievement for Russian troops in the nine months of war.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 408,240 people, 6,526 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.