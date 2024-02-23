$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4088 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49398 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 187906 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109061 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 366295 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295175 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211014 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243049 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254484 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160601 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Zelenskyy: Losses of the Russian army are five times higher than those of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28542 views

According to President Zelenskyy in an interview with Fox News, the Russian army has suffered losses that are five times higher than those of the Ukrainian army.

Zelenskyy: Losses of the Russian army are five times higher than those of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost five times more military personnel than Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN

Tens of thousands of deaths. Tens of thousands of children were deported, we know about it. If we compare. The ratio is one to five. For one of our soldiers killed in action, there are five Russian soldiers

- Zelensky said.

According to him, the capture of Avdiivka in Donetsk region was the biggest achievement for Russian troops in the nine months of war. 

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 408,240 people, 6,526 tanks and thousands of pieces of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Fox News
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Donetsk
