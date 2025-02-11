Zelenskyy: Kyiv is ready for meetings with US representatives

Ukraine is ready to meet with representatives of the United States. Negotiations between the two countries are to take place in the near future. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

We are ready to meet with representatives of the United States - negotiations are coming soon. On many levels - Zelensky said.

He also emphasized that Ukraine will be talking to its partners this week and next week about increasing the capabilities of Ukrainian air defense.

Trump confirms he will send US Treasury Secretary to Ukraine

Every opportunity that exists in the world, every potential contract that can strengthen Ukraine - we pay attention to all of this and work as quickly as possible - Zelensky added.

Recall

The date of Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump has not yet been set , but the teams are working to set it. The Ukrainian president emphasizes the importance of meeting with the American leader before his talks with Putin.