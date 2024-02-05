Zelenskyy hopes for further US support for Ukraine if Trump wins election

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hopes that the US will continue to support Ukraine if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. Zelensky said this in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, UNN reports.

Commenting on the likelihood of Donald Trump's election as president of the United States, Zelensky said:

"I want to believe and hope that if there are changes in the United States, the course (toward Ukraine - ed.) will remain unchanged."

According to the President, there are radical voices in the Republican Party, but there are also many people who support Ukraine.

"It will be up to the people of the United States to decide, but if they intend to cut aid to Ukraine, it will lead to a new geopolitical alignment. Putin will break through our defense, he will move forward and will not stop easily," Zelenskyy warned.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia does not plan to stop, and therefore the war may come to Europe.