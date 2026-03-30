Zelenskyy explained why Israel was not included in his tour itinerary

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that during the preparation and conduct of his Middle East tour, he had no contact with Israel, which is why the country was not included in the itinerary. The Head of State spoke about this during a conversation with journalists, writes UNN.

How we acted. I spoke with leaders. We agreed on some details at our level. After that, our expert group went out, and after the expertise was prepared – I went on this tour, met with leaders, and the agreements were already prepared – a basis for our communication with the leaders. I had no contact with Israel, neither by phone nor at the expert level. - Zelenskyy stated.

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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that following his visit to Middle Eastern countries, Ukraine is reaching agreements on strategic cooperation with the states of the region, particularly in the MilTech sector, as well as in other areas.