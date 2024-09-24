Zelenskyy discusses prospects of trade and economic cooperation with President of Paraguay

In New York, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Paraguay Santiago Peña to discuss trade and economic cooperation. This was reported by the Office of the President, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the head of the Ukrainian state thanked Paraguay for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the situation on the battlefield and the results of the first Peace Summit.

You could not come to our first, inaugural Summit, but the Joint Communiqué is open for signature. As you know, 11 Latin American countries joined the inaugural Summit, and of course we are very much looking forward to Paraguay joining the communiqué as well, - said the President of Ukraine.

During the meeting, they discussed regional and global security challenges, prospects for trade and economic cooperation, and the exchange of experience in mining and agriculture, and instructed the teams to explore the most promising areas for cooperation.

Zelenskyy meets with members of the U.S. Congress, discusses Ukraine's Victory Plan