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Zelenskyy called the U.S. approach to dialogue with the Russian Federation strange and outlined Europe's role in the negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Zelenskyy said that Europe should constantly participate in negotiations on ending the war. He called discussions between the U.S. and the Russian Federation about a new security system strange.

Zelenskyy called the U.S. approach to dialogue with the Russian Federation strange and outlined Europe's role in the negotiations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe should become a permanent participant in negotiations on ending the war. He also expressed surprise at the approach taken by the United States to discussing with russia a new security system between Europe and the russian federation. He said this during an address to participants of the 9th summit of the European Political Community, UNN reports.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe has already joined the negotiating process on ending the war, but should become a permanent participant in it.

Today, the Americans are in moscow, and in the evening they will be here, in Dubai. We will discuss with them the results of the negotiations that have taken place over the past few days. It is very good that Europe is now participating in these negotiations. So far, not directly and not with the russians at the negotiating table, but Europe is already involved in this process. And we must ensure that Europe becomes a permanent participant in these negotiations

- the president said.

At the same time, the president added that Kyiv considers the approach taken by the United States to discussing a new global security order with russia strange.

According to what I heard from our delegation, the negotiations were serious, not empty. First, an agreement was reached on an exchange of prisoners of war. This is important for us, because it concerns the return of our people, our soldiers, from russian captivity. Second, there was a great deal of discussion about security guarantees, and Europe really needs to pay attention to this. When the Americans and russia talk about this, it is not only about security guarantees for Ukraine. In fact, it looks more like a discussion of a certain new security system between Europe and russia. And this approach seems somewhat strange to us. After all, for 30 years following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Europe treated russia well. Europe tried to trade with it as much as possible, cooperate, and maintain the best possible relations. Putin's wars are actually connected only with his attitude toward others, and not with some permanent confrontation with Europe that could not have been avoided. But today we still hear what we hear. We are waiting for additional information

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Let us recall

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner began negotiations with kremlin chief vladimir putin in moscow, russia.

Alla Kiosak

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